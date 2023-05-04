©GrosbyGroup

Lionel Messi suspended by PSG after unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia: Photos

El Paris Saint-Germain ha sancionado al delantero por haber viajado a este país sin permiso del club

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles
Lionel Messi’s recent family trip has cost him disciplinary action imposed by Paris Saint-Germain. The soccer star traveled to Saudi Arabia with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children, without apparent authorization from the club.

The suspension was reported by The Associated Press after an insider detailed the situation, however, the length of the suspension has yet to be revealed.

Leo Messi and his family©GettyImages

Rumors indicate that it could be up to two weeks, with the source keeping their anonymity, and adding that the athlete would not be allowed to train or play. This would mean that Messi could miss the next two games, and would not be paid during the suspension.

It was also reported by Reuters that Messi will not have his contract renewed, despite the club wanting to extend the contract beyond this season before the unauthorized trip caused damage to their business relationship.

Messi y su familia en Arabia Saudí©GrosbyGroup

Messi apparently asked for permission to travel to the country but he was denied. The player was photographed in Riyadh earlier this week, with his presence being advertised online, as he is known to be a tourism ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Messi y su familia en Arabia Saudí©GrosbyGroup

“I am happy to welcome Messi and his family to Saudi to enjoy the magical tourist destinations and authentic experiences,” tourism minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb wrote on Twitter, adding a series of photos with Messi. “We welcome visitors from all around the world to experience a unique trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality.”

Messi y su familia en Arabia Saudí©GrosbyGroup

Messi has yet to talk about the situation or share details about the trip with his family, but he took to Instagram to post a photo during his stay. “Who thought Saudi had so much green? I love to explore the unexpected wonders whenever I can,” he wrote. The promotional photos show the happy family having fun, with 7-year-old Mateo and 5-year-old Ciro feeding the animals and sightseeing.

Messi y su familia en Arabia Saudí©GrosbyGroup
