David Beckham meets Lionel Messi in France amid Inter Miami transfer speculation

David Beckham recently visited his old stomping grounds in France. The retired soccer legend headed to Paris Saint-Germain’s training ground Thursday where he posed with the players which included, midfielder Marco Verratti, who he played with during his stint in Paris in 2013, and Lionel Messi.

Messi, Beckham, Verratti

What makes the visit interesting is there is speculation that Beckham’s Inter Miami team may be the next jersey the Argentinan wears.

Messi, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, is one of the most sought out soccer players. As noted by Goal, contract talks have stalled since his historic World Cup win.



The Mirror reported last week he is expected to leave PSG when his contract expires at the end of the current season. There are only two months left with PSG “in no rush” to extend the agreement.

As for why? The club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is reportedly shooting to make PSG more financially sustainable, with fewer star names and a greater emphasis on young French talents. As you can imagine, Messi is not cheap.

Messi joined the French club as a free agent on a two-year contract in the summer of 2021 after playing in Barcelona’s first team since 2004.

Beckham isn’t the only one with his eyes on Messi. Barcelona is reportedly hopeful of signing Messi this summer. The Catalan club’s transfer chiefs confirmed contact had been made with his camp regarding a potential return to Camp Nou, per The Mirror.