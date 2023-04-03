The NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship not only crowned a new champion over the weekend, it also brought out some incredible fashion moments. Among the most talked-about was Coach Kim Mulkey’s stunning appearance in a tiger print sequin suit, which she donned as she led the LSU Tigers to victory.

Just like Coach Dawn Staley from South Carolina’s Gamecocks, who stunned in a Louis Vuitton jacket - Mulkey showed her amazing style on the courts. For fashionistas eager to know how they can recreate her championship look, HOLA! USA has all the details. Scroll below to find out more about how you can get the look and shine like the coach.