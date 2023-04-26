Serena Williams confesses that Venus is a thief in a hilarious video

What are siblings for if you can’t borrow/ steal their items? Serena Williams recently shared a hilarious video while visiting her older sister Venus Williams’ home, where she jokingly exposed her for being a thief. “I’m here to confess that my sister is a thief,” she said.



The tennis star panned to a set of colorful workout balls. “Clearly this is where all my workout balls are, but I’m trying not to complain. I’m trying to be positive here,” Serena quipped.





Next was the reformer Serena said used to belong to her, “I keep trying to ask her for money, but she refused,” she continued.

Perhaps the funniest item was a monogrammed hand towel with the letter “S” on it. “She needs to be brought to justice. That’s an S on that towel. These things are mine.”

A fan account reposted Serena’s video and Venus shared it on her Instagram story. “Permanently disinvited from my home,” she wrote over the video. Serena responded saying “My mistake my bad sorry.”



Of course, it’s all fun and games between the sisters. Serena even posted a video of herself stealing items from Venus’ office earlier this month. “Sometimes I come to Venus’ office and steal things,” she said as she grabbed headphones and a laptop charger. “Don’t make me take these Wimbledon pens.”



Fans love seeing their sibling shenanigans. “This is how siblings say ‘I love you,’” wrote one account. “Do little siblings ever grow out of it,” added another.

The athletic sisters have always been there for each other and are very open about their bond. Serena told Sports Illustrated in 2014, “I have a sister, and she knows exactly what I’m going through. She knows everything about me. She is the only person I can really talk to after I lose because only she knows how I feel. Nobody else. They can feel, they can try, but they’re just not on that level. Only she understands it.”