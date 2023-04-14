Matthew McConaughey reveals he and Woody Harrelson could be brothers

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are close friends. Aside from working on multiple projects together, their families are close, with their kids calling each of them Uncle Matthew and Uncle Woody. In a new podcast, McConaughey revealed that their bond could be even more intimate, with there being a possibility that the two could be brothers.

McConaughey was featured on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast, hosted by Kelly Ripa, where he discussed him and Harrelson’s relationship. “You know, where I start and where he ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line,” said McConaughey. “My kids call him Uncle Woody. His kids call me Uncle Matthew etc etc. And you see pictures of us and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me. His family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him.”

He also revealed that there’s a possibility that the two could be brothers. “In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families,” said McConaughey. “And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad’ … Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W.”

After much thinking and discussing, McConaughey and Harrelson learned that Harrelson’s “dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce.” He shared that there’s receipts that place the two out at West Texas at similar times.

While their sibling relationship is unconfirmed, the two are considering getting a DNA test, even if McConaughey is more reluctant to commit to it than Harrelson.

McConaughey and Harrelson are exploring their bond in a new TV show. The series, called “Brother From Another Mother,” is a fictional take on their friendship, and will air on Apple TV+. “And this is a story about — it’s a love story, about us, he and I and our families coming together and the conflicts and comedy that come with it,” said McConaughey.