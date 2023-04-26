Tom Brady watches his niece’s softball game at UCLA; who is Maya Brady?

Tom Brady is keeping true to his retirement goals. In March at his unofficial retirement party, he said it was time for him to watch his son’s game, but he’s also being a supportive uncle. The former quarterback recently visited UCLA to watch his talented niece, Maya Brady, play softball.



The 45-year-old shared photos and videos from the game on Instagram, smiling happily with Maya, who went home a winner. “Night at the park. Big W!” He wrote in the caption.

Maya shared her appreciation in the comments writing, “love you uncle Tommy thank you for coming!!!!”



Tom has always believed in Maya. He told the Boston Globe in 2019, “I think Maya is already the most athletic person of the family.” It’s clear the Brady family has impressive genes, but who is Maya? Find out more about the impressive athlete.

Her famous last name

Maya is the daughter of Tom’s older sister, Maureen Brady. Her dad’s name is Brian Timmons, but he has not been in her life, per Fanbuzz. “I’ve grown up with a single mom for my whole life pretty much and I think a lot of people don’t see that. Especially from that angle that, ‘she’s Tom Brady’s niece,’ Maya told ESPN. “It’s taken a village to get me to where I am today and I credit that all to my mom.” Her mother was also a competitive athlete, and was a star pitcher, leading Fresno state to two womens college world series appearances.

Maya was born in 2004 and grew up in Thousand Oaks, California. Her softball journey started at Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, California, where she played on the school’s team. By the time college selection came, Maya was rated the No. 2 recruit in the nation, per Fanbuzz.

Maya is a top player at UCLA

Maya is currently a redshirt junior. According to the UCLA website, the 5’10 athlete broke a 24-year-old UCLA record with 11 consecutive base hits from Feb. 10-12, 2023. She ranks third on UCLA’s career slugging percentage list, she is tied for third most bases in a single game in UCLA history and is the seventh Bruin in program history to have five multi-homer games in their career.



Her love life

Maya seems to be happy in a relationship with James Dinneen. He graduated from UCLA in 2022 and played football for the school. In her most recent photo of them together, Gisele Bundchen left a heart emoji.

She’s signed with WME

Maya signed exclusively with WME Sports, a world-famous agency in January 2022. The following month she partnered with Champion for an exciting campaign that included Saweetie. “I just had to tell myself to kind of let go of the fear of being uncomfortable or not wanting to dance because these people had such an incredible vision,” Maya told Boardoom about the photoshoot.