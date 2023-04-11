Jenna Ortega’s mom Natalie shares the sweetest post for her and her older sister Mia

Jenna Ortega’s mom Natalie Ortega is one proud woman. On Monday she shared the sweetest post honoring Jenna and her older sister Mia Ortega. Natalie made a photo collage of Mia, wearing scrubs, a face mask, and a scrub mask, next to Jenna at the SAG-AFTRA awards.



“2/26/23 Two of my girls wearing very different outfits and doing very different things in life,” Natalie wrote in the caption. “Both came from me, and both raised by me. I’m equally proud of both of them and love them very much.”

Natalie described herself in her Instagram biography as a “wife, mother, nana, and nurse.” Mia graduated from high school in 2018, and followed in her mom’s footsteps. “Proud of my Mia Tortilla getting it done!Future nurse/life saver 2024 right here! I couldn’t be any more proud of you!” Natalie wrote on Instagram on February 27.

Although Natalie only included Mia and Jenna in the post, she is a mother of 6, sharing her children with her husband, Edward A. Ortega. Jenna’s oldest brother Isaac was born in 1998, and her oldest sister Mariah was born in 1999. They are both very private, with private Instagram pages, and little is known about their life. In an old family photo, Mariah is holding a baby, which may be her daughter.



Mia was born in 2000 and has over 30.1K followers on Instagram. Her comments are filled with Jenna’s fans, asking for a follow back.



Jenna was born in 2002, and the youngest Ortega siblings are twins Markus and Aaliyah, who were born in 2004. Aaliyah has over 180k followers and is a student at CSULB, after graduating high school in 2022.







Markus has 35.6K followers but has only shared one photo, on New Year’s Eve December 31, 2015. His comments are filled with people asking him for Jenna’s phone number. The family photo gives a glimpse of what the Ortega siblings all looked like 7 years ago.



As the middle child, Jenna told Mama’s Mission it’s “pretty cool.” “Your younger and older brothers and sisters feel that they can confide in you. If someone is going to miss an event, it’s usually the middle child — which causes the parents to feel guilty and try to make it up in other ways. Middle children get away with more stuff in general.”

The Wednesday star has praised her family’s support in the past. “I have a very supportive family,” she said in a 2022 press tour. “They sacrificed a lot so that I could do what I do. Another thing I love about them is that they don’t care at all about what I do.”