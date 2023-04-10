Why Jennifer Garner doesn’t feel good about Ben Affleck’s memes

It seems Jennifer Garner is not a fan of memes involving her family, including her ex-husband Ben Affleck. The actress revealed that she hasn’t seen any of the viral reactions online, as she doesn’t feel like seeing the actor being turned into a meme.

The former couple, who share 17-year-old Violet, 14-year-old Seraphina, and 11-year-old Samuel, are currently on good terms and have made a wonderful job at co-parenting.

“I really work hard not to see either of us in the press,” the Hollywood star admitted during a recent interview with the Australian magazine Stellar. “It doesn’t make me feel good, even if it’s something nice about one of us.”

Jennifer also explained that she prefers not to think of herself as a public figure, and sees Ben as part of her family instead of a Hollywood star. “I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don’t need to see anyone in my family made into a meme,” she said.

During the interview, the actress was asked if she had seen Ben’s viral reactions, which include his love for Dunkin’ Donuts. Jennifer says she has yet to see the memes, but says she can imagine why it would be funny. “Although I’m sure he’s quite meme-worthy, yes!”

Ben also seems to be very friendly with Jennifer’s boyfriend John Miller. The pair were all smiles having a casual conversation outside her home in Los Angeles back in February.