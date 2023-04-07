Ben Affleck has fans calling him ‘Benito’ after watching him speak fluent Spanish

Ben Affleck may be the new Benito. The actor and filmmaker is fluent in Spanish, and he showed off his impressive skills in an interview for a La Cadena SER, a radio network in Spain. Affleck’s accent is amazing, and the video has people ready to go on Duolingo. Antonia Cereijido shared a clip on Twitter that has been viewed over 1.9 million times, “Affleck angling to be called Benito with the recent vacancy,” she quipped.





Affleck angling to be called Benito with the recent vacancy pic.twitter.com/uKTsr0AAWe — Antonia Cereijido (@antoniacere) April 5, 2023

In the clip Affleck is talking about his movie “Air” and Michael Jordan’s involvement in the film, explaining he wouldn’t have made the film if the athlete didn’t approve. The film has an actor playing Jordan, but his face is not shown, and he has around two lines. “There’s no actor in the world where the audience will believe that Michael Jordan” he explained.

It’s not the first time Affleck has wowed people with his Spanish. He learned the language when he was 13 when he was living in Mexico filming a television show. Which explains his Mexican accent.



No because the fact that Ben Affleck speaks fluent Spanish in a Mexican accent is sending me because whyyyy does he sound like that lmaoo pic.twitter.com/YCKzQ6tW0j — daisy✨ (@mdaisy129) March 4, 2023

Affleck’s new nickname “Benito” comes at a time when people are jokingly calling Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, “Ben.” The Puerto Rican singer had fans opiniated after he started dating Kendall Jenner. “Word on the street is Ben Affleck is the new Bad Bunny,” quipped one Twitter user.

The Air star must have fun talking to his wife, Jennifer Lopez, in Spanish. JLo is fluent in Spanish after learning it as an adult to sing it. She said in the past, she wants to educate her kids in both English and Spanish, so the Bennifer household must be filled with bilingual conversations.

Affleck shares Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, who is also fluent in Spanish.