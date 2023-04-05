Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy steak and pasta at intimate family dinner with kids

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a fun family outing in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The celebration couple was accompanied by their kids and decided to stop for a delicious dinner at Italian restaurant Bar Enza, and it seems the family went all out with a delectable variety of pastas.

As reported by Page Six, the singer and the actor were spotted with JLo’s 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, and Ben’s 14-year-old kid Seraphina. The celebrity family entered the popular restaurant, which is located inside The Charles Hotel in Ben’s hometown.

An insider shared some details with the publication, revealing what they ordered while at their family dinner. Jennifer reportedly ordered the steak, keeping up with her protein intake, while Ben and the kids ordered from the pasta menu, and included some focaccia bread and “a lot” of diet cokes.

The source also said that they appeared to be having a good time, detailing that the kids were “very well behaved” and they were all “smiling a lot” throughout the dinner. The couple seemed to be trying to remain “very low key” during their trip. “They were very generous,” the source concluded. “They seemed very happy” and were all very “lovely to the staff and to the other guests.”

The two Hollywood stars have been spending quality time with their kids recently. Just last week they were spotted in Santa Monica, California, shopping with Emme. The couple also share a sweet moment during the premiere of Ben’s film ‘AIR’ in Los Angeles.