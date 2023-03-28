Ben Affleck’s sweet tribute to Jennifer Lopez at ‘Air’ premiere: ‘You mean the world to me’

Ben Affleck shared his excitement at the world premiere of his latest film ‘Air,’ alongside his longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon. The Hollywood star gave an emotional speech, revealing to the audience that this is an incredible achievement as director, producer, and actor.

The 50-year-old star attended the premiere with his wife Jennifer Lopez, who was all smiles walking the red carpet with her husband, and proudly filmed every word of his speech.

Ben shared his appreciation for the cast and crew, and took a moment to thank Jennifer for her love and support. “This has been a joy, and I want to just enjoy this moment for one second,” he said. “And I want to say that none of it would be possible — this company, this movie, this joy tonight — without the love and support of my wife who means more to me than anything in the world.”

He continued, “I want to say thank you. I love you. You mean the world to me. You’re fabulous, you’re amazing, you’re wonderful, good, kind, magnificent and I love you.”

And about his experience working on set with Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans and Julius Tennon, Ben described the group of actors as “the dream team.”

“I know it sounds a little bit like a Saturday Night Live sketch,” he said. “The dream team of actors, you know, the absurd bounty of this cast was overwhelming but they were all brilliant and extraordinary.”

‘Air’ is set to be released in theaters on April 5, and it follows the story of how the legendary collaboration between Nike and Michael Jordan took place, changing the world of fashion, sports and culture.