Jennifer Lopez stuns in 70s inspired look for star-studded Beverly Hills party

Jennifer Lopez had all eyes on her on Saturday night. The Hollywood star was shining bright at the launch party of her latest fashion collaboration with Revolve, showing her incredible figure and impeccable sense of style, posing for the cameras at the exclusive event in Beverly Hills, California.

The singer and actress wore a metallic dress with rose gold hues, which included a major slip, allowing her to showcase her stunning legs and her silver platform heels. JLo paired the 70s inspired ensemble with a feathered gray cropped coat, and big dangling gold earrings.

Jennifer removed the coat and gave her best pose at the red carpet of the launch, making sure the shoes were the center of attention. The businesswoman looked glamorous from head to toe, wearing her hair slicked back and showing her makeup look, complimenting the metallic tones of the dress.

It seems JLo had a great night, as she even had time to talk to some of her celebrity friends in attendance, such as Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, and Christina Millan. The singer is also teasing her upcoming album ‘This Is Me… Now,’ and made sure to include the title of her highly anticipated project in the theme of the launch.

“It’s the Christina Millan reunion for me,” one person wrote on Instagram, while someone else commented, “LEGENDARY, ICONIC, EVERYTHING.” Jennifer recently shared her favorite photos from the fashion collab with Revolve, wearing an all-black ensemble, consisting of just a leotard and a sheer skirt, showing the stylish shoes and her figure.