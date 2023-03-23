Ben Affleck talks about Jennifer’s Lopez love of ‘Yellowstone’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are amongst the thousands of fans that tune into “Yellowstone” whenever a new season drops. In an appearance on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Affleck revealed that he’s a bit “disturbed” by his wife’s love of the series.

©GettyImages



Lopez and Affleck at this year’s Grammys

"I'm kind of disturbed that my wife really likes 'Yellowstone,'" said Affleck. He shared that Lopez loved a romance in particular, saying that she was "really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and the woman who plays his wife." In the series, Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler, has an on and off romance with Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly. The relationship goes on and off for a period of 20 years, kind of similar to Affleck and Lopez’s own relationship, which can be traced back to the year 2002.

"Jen showed me a clip of her on Instagram, the monologue she has in the car about the ways to become rich," said Affleck. "And then she was like, 'I love this story of these two.'"

"I was like, 'Wait a minute? With Cole? With Hauser? What do you love about it?'"

Affleck and Lopez married this past year, first in Vegas, and later on, in an estate in Georgia alongside their friends and family. Soon, the pair will be working in the film “Unstoppable,” with Lopez set to star and Affleck set to direct.

“I’m gonna tell you who the lead actor is,” said Affleck on CBS Sunday Mornings. “We always hire the very best performers. And in this case, I can say every single person that’s been cast so far I think is the very absolute best choice.” When asked if Lopez was the star, Affleck smiled and said, “She may be doing that movie. Can’t make it look like she’s doing it as a favor to me, but actually she is.”