Ben Affleck finally talks about his viral moment at the Grammys: ‘Oh God’

Ben Affleck is finally setting the record straight following his viral moment with Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The Hollywood star has denied that he was having a bad time at the ceremony, and revealed what he was actually saying to his wife, when the camera focused on him.

The actor shared his thoughts during a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, admitting that he was caught off guard during the televised show. “They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling,” Ben said, explaining that he saw the host and he thought, “Oh God.”

Ben said that he was whispering something to Jennifer, adding that it was a “husband-and-wife thing.” The actor shared what he was saying to his wife, “I leaned into her and I was like, ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.’”

He continued, “She goes, ‘You better f—--- not leave,’” adding, “That’s a husband-and-wife thing. I mean, some of it is, I’m like, ‘All right, who is this act?’ Like, I don’t keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event.”

Ben also said he was just going to the event to enjoy some live music, but he didn’t think his on camera interaction would go viral. “I had a good time at the GRAMMYs. My wife was going, and I thought, ‘Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun,‘” he said to the publication.