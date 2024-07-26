New Music Friday: Fuerza Regida, GORDO, Ice Spice, and more

It's Friday, which means we have our weekly roundup of new music released this week. From A-list names and rising stars, get your summer playlist ready and the weekend started.

GORDO - Sideways

GORDO has released his debut solo album 'Diamante' and the collaborations are star-studded. "'Diamente’ is a testament to my journey, dedication, and the incredible support system around me,” GORDO said in a statement. “Collaborating with a range of talented artists brings a new level of depth and energy to the album that I’m truly proud of. This project is a blend of my Nicaraguan-American heritage and a diverse range of musical styles, creating something unique and powerful. I hope listeners can feel the passion and effort poured into every track.” There are two tracks with his friend Drake, "Sideways" and "Healing."

Monsieur Periné ft. Bejuco - Jardín del Paraíso

A song with a purpose, Monsieur Periné releases "Jardin Del Paraiso" featuring the Afro-Colombian soul group Bejuco. "It's a song I wrote trying to express the most honest and moving aspects of my relationship with the land I carry within, the rivers, seas, mangroves, valleys... and also to awaken in each listener a sense of nostalgia and recognition of our identity," says Catalina García. It's released in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund around the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem to raise awareness of the climate crisis's impact on Colombian coastal communities.

Fuerza Regida - Fresita

Fuerza Regida, who is headling Baja Beach Fest, turns up the heat with their genre-bending album Pero No Te Enamores. The Mexican music superstars blend traditional and modern genres to create "Jersey Corridos." "Fresita" will have you ready to Perreo with reggaeton and trap beats.

Grupo Frontera ft. Romeo Santos - ÁNGEL

Grupo Frontera and Romeo Santos bring regional Mexican and bachata together with "ÁNGEL." Santos' smooth and captivating voice along with Adelaido Solis' harmonies make for a sweet listening experience that will have you thinking about your dance partner.

Pop The Low (feat. Emanuele Esposito) · Patricia Zavala · Aũra · Gianni Romano · Emanuele Esposito

Singer-songwriter Patricia Zavala teams up with the acclaimed producers Gianni Romano, Emanuele Esposito, and Aüra to deliver "Pop the Low. " The track blends electronic and house rhythms while telling a story about a girl named Diamond. "I love Gianni’s and the guy's approach to production because he treats vocals in a way that enhances their power, it’s not just another element in the music," Patricia Zavala said in a press release.



Ice Spice, Travis Scott - Oh Shhh..

Ice Spice's debut album Y2K! is finally here. The 10-track album is only 23 minutes long and has three features with Gunna, Central Cee, and Travis Scott. "Oh Shhh.." comes with a music video featuring the artists and Ice Spice's favorite dance move - twerking.

Elsa y Elmar - Ké MaL

Colombian singer-songwriter and producer Elsa y Elmar has been keeping the momentum alive ahead of her upcoming album "PALACIO," set to release on August 30. She released the final single before the album, "Ké MaL." This "too bad" anthem about a past lover highlights a rockier side of Elsa and comes with a grunge-inspired music video.

Delilah - Butterfly

Sixteen-year-old singer Delilah is on a mission to become the Princess of Musica Mexicana. Staying true to her conceptual style, "Butterfly" uses the metaphor of a butterfly emerging from its cocoon to symbolize personal and professional growth. The track is dedicated to her younger siblings and masterfully blends Mexican music elements with R&B influences from artists like Billie Eilish and Frank Ocean, making for a dreamy landscape.

Piso 21 & Ozuna - FICHAJE DEL AÑO

The Colombians that make up Piso 21 and Ozuna release "FICHAJE DEL AÑO." Just in time for summer, the track has an infectious beat that will have you swaying your hips. Ozuna always brings his unique sound and flow and was the perfect addition. It comes with a music video starring the artists.

TWENTY SIX, Tayson Kryss, Sean Paul - Buscando Money

Anytime Sean Paul releases a track you know it's going to be fire. The Jamaican superstar teams up with Italian tech artist Tayson Kryss, and Cuban singer Tayson Kryss for a new rendition of his bilingual dance track "Buscando Money."

Gwen Stefani x Anderson .Paak – Hello World (Song of The Olympics™)

The Olympic opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Games is today, and there is an official song to celebrate the magic. The Olympics and The Coca-Cola Company teamed up with Ryan Tedder, Gwen Stefani, and Anderson .Paak with "Hello World." The upbeat track aims to capture the beauty that happens when the world comes together for the games.

Post Malone ft. Luke Combs - Guy For That

Post Malone continues his venture into country music, this time with Luke Combs, releasing "Guy For That." The arrangement is catchy, and fun as they sing about the struggles of mending a broken heart and picking up the pieces after a breakup alone.