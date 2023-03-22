Jennifer Lopez opens up about her fitness journey: How she prepares for new album

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her fitness journey, revealing that she likes to challenge herself and change things around when it comes to her workout routine. The 53-year-old actress is known for always being active, rehearsing her incredible choreographies and keeping a healthy lifestyle amid her busy schedule.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, the actress and performer talked about her recent collaboration with BODYARMOR, explaining how she manages to incorporate fitness into her life.

“It’s no secret that fitness is a very important part of my life,”she said. “I think there’s a positive correlation between exercise and mental health. When you find a good balance through determination and focus, we’re naturally pushing to be the best version of ourselves.”

Jennifer revealed to the publication how important it is for her to start her days with a workout, explaining that she likes to do it “first thing in the morning.” The singer says she is all about making “good choices” and balancing her time, making exercise a “motivating factor.”

“I’m always evolving and looking for things that keep me excited and motivated,” she shared, revealing how she is preparing for her upcoming album This Is Me Now. “I’m not afraid to challenge myself, so I’m open to pushing myself, which is what I’m doing right now as I rehearse for my new album, coming out this summer.”

She previously admitted that fitness was not as important for her as it is now, however she had to make some adjustments after experiencing burnout and stress. “There was a time in my life where I used to sleep 3 to 5 hours a night. I’d be on set all day and in the studio all night and doing junkets and filming videos on the weekends. I was in my late 20s and I thought I was invincible.”

“Until one day, I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me,” Jennifer concluded.