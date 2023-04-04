Jennifer Lopez launches new cocktail brand: What does the name ‘Delola’ means?

Jennifer Lopez welcomes Spring with some very good news! The Hollywood star wants her fans and followers to relax and share a celebratory drink, with the launch of her new cocktail brand ‘Delola,’ available in stores, restaurants and bars in April.

The talented performer says ‘Lola’ is her nickname among friends, explaining that she wanted to tap into that “carefree, fun side,” of her, to create the brand, making it more “authentic” to her personality. Fans of the singer also pointed out that the nickname goes back to her previous relationship with Marc Anthony.

“I love entertaining and to relax and unwind with friends, but never found a drink that was right for me. I was in search of something that I could enjoy that fit the thoughtful way that I live my life,” Jennifer revealed, explaining that she decided to create the brand with the purpose of having a drink with “better taste, and fewer calories than traditional cocktails.”

“Something easy, fun, fresh and delicious. I knew that if I was looking, others were too,” she explained, adding that she was inspired by the “effortlessly elegant lifestyle of the Italian coast.”

Jennifer went on to say that after working non-stop throughout her successful career, she wanted to take a moment to celebrate and spend some quality time with her friends and family, by creating a brand that would share her values and lifestyle.

The cocktails are available in three original versions, including BELLA BERRY SPRITZ made with berry, hibiscus and premium vodka, PALOMA ROSA SPRITZ, made with grapefruit,elderflower and premium tequila, and L’ORANGE SPRITZ made with orange, passionfruit and premium amaro.