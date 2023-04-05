Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner go on a romantic horseback ride

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner aren’t afraid to try out new things. The pair have been photographed doing various activities, among them, going out to dinner and attending various parties together. New photos show them enjoying a horseback ride.

The photos were obtained by TMZ and show the two while out on a date at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center. There are various photos of the two that show them riding atop a brown horse, with Jenner at the front and Bad Bunny at the back of the horse. In one of the photos, Jenner takes a selfie of the two. In another, she takes pictures of Bad Bunny as he gallops on the horse.

Jenner wore a white crop top, jeans, and a hat. Bad Bunny wore black pants and a cream-colored shirt that he paired with some sneakers.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were first linked together back in March when the celebrity gossip website Deux Moi reported that the two were kissing in a club. Afterward, Bad Bunny and Jenner have been spotted on various occasions together, having dinner and leaving parties in the same car. They’re always very careful with the paparazzi, trying their best not to be photographed in the same image.

Bad Bunny’s last song also suggests a relationship between the two. Titled “Coco Chanel,” Bad Bunny makes a reference to Scorpio women, Jenner’s astrological sign, and slyly name-checks the basketball team where Jenner’s ex Devin Booker plays.