Jennifer Lopez wore the cutest Spring outfit and posed as ‘Lola’: See Pics

Jennifer Lopez is welcoming Spring in the best way possible. The Hollywood star recently launched her new cocktail brand ‘Delola,’ and she seems to be enjoying her ‘Lola’ alter ego, bringing her best poses in a new video, while wearing the cutest floral outfit.

The singer has been promoting the brand, which includes her nickname among friends. “Whatever Lola wants,” she wrote on social media, with many wondering the meaning behind the name.

JLo wore a yellow halter-style top with floral print and adornments, which featured billowing sleeves, paired with a white skirt with pink and green floral print. She completed the look with strappy sandal heels and rocked a soft glam makeup look with a red lip.

The actress was having a lot of fun in what appeared to be behind the scenes footage of a new photo shoot for the brand. Jennifer looked chic and sophisticated with the Spring look, wearing her hair in a slicked back ponytail.

Jennifer is definitely embodying the Delola lifestyle, as she previously explained what the new brand means for her. “I love entertaining and to relax and unwind with friends, but never found a drink that was right for me. I was in search of something that I could enjoy that fit the thoughtful way that I live my life,” she said.

“Something easy, fun, fresh and delicious. I knew that if I was looking, others were too,” she explained, adding that she was inspired by the “effortlessly elegant lifestyle of the Italian coast.”