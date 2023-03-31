Jennifer Garner’s bouncy curls trick without curling iron: Hair Hack

Jennifer Garner is celebrating Reese Witherspoon’s birthday with a very special throwback video. The Hollywood star is sharing the secret to achieve the perfect bouncy curls without the use of a curling iron, crediting Reese for the hair hack and showing every step of the process.

The actress demonstrated the tutorial for her fans and followers, following Reese’s instructions from her book ‘Whiskey in a Teacup.’ Jennifer revealed in the video that hot rolling is the only way she knows, to create the look.

She started by applying mousse, and went on to curl hair strands into the heated rollers, smiling for the camera with the rollers on. ““Get into the car and go where you’re going with the rollers in your hair,” Jennifer said. “Well good, I have school pick up in just a minute.”

Jennifer filmed herself driving and tried to imitate Reese’s look in the book. “She added a red lipstick. So this is as close as I get,” she said, arriving at her destination. “Do I look Southern?” she asked after removing the heated rollers. “Boy are my kids gonna be surprised.”

“A throwback to celebrate my favorite girl,” Jennifer wrote, posting the video from 2018. “We need to normalize driving with curlers,” one person commented,” while someone else wrote, “I seriously love how real you are! This was amazing!!!” adding “Mousse and rollers are key in the heat of the south!”