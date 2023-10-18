Why Tom Cruise and the Beckhams ended their friendship after being inseparable

Once upon a time Tom Cruise and the Beckhams were one of the most fan-favorite friendships in Hollywood, with the actor being photographed with his then-wife Katie Holmes in multiple events with David and Victoria Beckham. The group solidified their friendship in 2007 when the pair moved to Los Angeles, but they would grow apart soon after this.

David and Victoria decided to move to the United States when the athlete entered the LA Galaxy squad, and it was reportedly the actor who helped them meet other big stars in the entertainment industry. A close source to Cruise revealed to The Mirror that he “did everything for them when they first moved to LA.”

“He practically gave them the keys to the city,” the insider said, explaining that “He threw them a party to meet everyone important.” The source also explained that the actor allegedly holds a grudge as the friendship ended at “the moment they were established” in Los Angeles.

“David and Victoria tested the waters a while ago, but Tom ignored them — so it makes sense they haven’t invited him to anything. Tom clearly thinks they should have tried harder,” the insider said to the publication.

Fans of the former soccer star were expecting to learn more about the rumored feud on David’s latest Netflix documentary, and while he didn’t touch the subject, he did open up about some of the struggles he faced during the early 2000s, almost causing his marriage with Victoria to fall apart.

“It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest,” Victoria says in the documentary. “Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we are fighters. And at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family,” David added.