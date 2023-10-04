Victoria Beckham remembers lying in a hospital bed while David Beckham was in a photo shoot with Jennifer Lopez

In an era of carefully curated social media posts and polished public personas, it’s a rarity to get an authentic glimpse into the lives of celebrities. However, the power couple of David and Victoria Beckham is breaking those barriers with their revealing new Netflix docu-series, aptly titled “Beckham.”

This series recently takes viewers on a rollercoaster journey through the ups and downs of David’s legendary soccer career while shedding light on the dynamic between him and his equally iconic wife, Victoria.

The series also delves into another crucial aspect of their lives – the balance between fame and family. In a heartfelt confession, Victoria shared how David almost missed the birth of their son, Cruz, due to a high-profile photo shoot with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé in 2005.

Victoria Beckham, known for her humor and candidness, shared her side of the story with the viewers. She recalled her frustration: “I was like, ‘Seriously, I’m about to burst. I’m on bed rest. Are you kidding me?! You’ve got a damn photoshoot with Jennifer Lopez who is gorgeous and not about to have a baby.’”

Victoria went on to describe the moment when she was undergoing a C-section, not feeling her most glamorous, and someone handed her the front page of a newspaper. She saw a striking image of David, sandwiched between Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé, and the headline read, “What would Posh say?”

Victoria didn’t hold back in her typical no-nonsense style, admitting, “Let me tell you what Posh would say. Posh was pissed off!”

David Beckham, Beyonce & Jennifer Lopez Attend A Press Conference To Promote The New Pepsi Advertisment At The Circulo De Bellas Artes In Madrid.

The “Beckham” docu-series offers fans and viewers a rare and unfiltered look into the lives of one of the world’s most beloved celebrity couples. It highlights the complexities of maintaining a high-profile career while nurturing a family and enduring the challenges of fame.