David and Victoria Beckham open up about intense relationship in Netflix doc

David and Victoria Beckham have been together for decades. “Beckham,” a new Netflix documentary, discusses the soccer star’s life and his relationship with Victoria, one that has remained strong over the years and has battled plenty of adversity.

©GettyImages



David and Victoria at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards

The series, which premiere on October 4th, is made out of four episodes, exploring Beckham’s life chronologically. In one of the early episodes, David and Victoria discuss their first encounter and how their relationship progressed even when they tried to keep it hidden. “It wasn’t something that normally happens, you know, a footballer and a pop star coming together and the pressures of that but also her being on the world tour, me really wanting to see her. But obviously I couldn’t travel. So, we used to sneak around,” he said.

David and Victoria’s passionate relationship

Gary Neville, one of Beckham’s teammates, said that David and Victoria would spend hours on the phone before his games, speaking into the morning. He also revealed that Beckham would drive over four hours to meet up with Victoria for only 20 minutes.

“The fact I went to the games really was to - some might say I stalked him, I would say see him,” said Victoria. She also revealed that what attracted her to him was the fact that he seemed like a family man, which is something that she has valued all of her life. “When I saw him in the footballers' lounge, all the other footballers were at the bar, and he was standing and talking to his parents, and I'm very close to my family, and I loved that side to him.”

Early on in their relationship, Victoria and David’s publicists advised them to keep their relationship a secret. “We would meet in car parks and that’s not as seedy as it sounds,” she said.

In future episodes, which have yet to be screened to critics, the couple address rumors of infidelities that plagued their relationship in the early aughts. “It wasn't pleasant, but we got into it”, said the director of the documentary, Fisher Stevens. “For me, I approached it as, ‘How did your marriage stay together?’ and you'll see how he responds”, he said to The Sunday Times.