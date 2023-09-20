How Victoria Beckham kept her romance with David Beckham a secret back in the day

Victoria Beckham is looking back at the start of her romantic relationship with David Beckham in the 90s. The fashion designer revealed that after meeting the athlete in 1997 at a Manchester United match, she was asked to keep the romance a secret. However, she found a way to meet with him and avoided unwanted media attention at the time.

The upcoming Netflix documentary ‘Beckham’ gives a glimpse into the dynamic of their relationship when they first fell in love. “My manager kept saying, ‘Try and keep it under wraps,’” Victoria says in the trailer for the documentary, explaining that they still managed to meet.

“So we would meet in car parks and that’s not as seedy as it sounds,” she explained, adding that those were “classy” encounters. The pair have previously talked about how their first encounter took place, with David revealing to The Tonight Show in 2020 that they had a connection.

“We talked for about an hour in the players’ lounge, and she actually got the train out that day,” he said in the interview. “So, she wrote her number down on her train ticket, which I still have,” he confessed about the special day. Meanwhile, Victoria wrote about the moment in a letter to British Vogue in 2016.

“While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He’s not even in the first team at this stage – you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile,” she wrote, “You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. He’s going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it.)”