Victoria Beckham’s fashion style has changed over the years. And while the sophisticated designer is always keeping up with the latest trends, she continues to include timeless pieces in her wardrobe, including some of the most lavish accessories.

The former Spice Girl has paired some chic and elegant ensemble with her extensive collection of Hermès Birkin bags, since 2004. Most recently, Victoria was photographed sporting one of her favorite Birkin bags in brown, adorned with a printed scarf, at an Inter Miami game on August 19, showing support for her husband David Beckham.