Victoria Beckham’s workout session with her daughter Harper: ‘My little gym partner’

Victoria Beckham has found a new gym partner. The 49-year-old fashion designer documented a sweet moment with her 12-year-old daughter Harper Beckham, showing a clip of their workout session with their personal trainer Bobby Rich.

The proud mom, who recently celebrater her daughter’s birthday, was doing some ab work while Harper was at the cable machine. “Check out my little gym partner on the cable machine!!!” Victoria wrote, explaining that they were both in separate locations, but this didn’t stop them to exercise together and have fun in the process.

The mother-daughter duo is known for always spending some quality time together, despite Victoria’s tight schedule. Harper recently showed her support for her dad David Bekcham in Miami, at the official presentation of Lionel Messi, where fans of the Inter Miami CF gathered to celebrate.

David recently shared another sweet moment with her daughter, letting her try out her makeup skills on him. The athlete documented the moment on social media, using white eyeliner and doing some contouring, while he stayed perfectly still, letting the young artist focus on her craft.

The proud dad shared the photo with her fans and followers, revealing that he “looked better” after the glam session. “Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring,” he wrote, adding that he is “not sure what that means,” and calling Harper his “little makeup artist.”

Beckham also tagged his wife, Victoria Beckham, with fans of the celebrity family praising him for his father-daughter relationship. “Very cute but you’re kidding no one. You know what powder and contouring is,” one person joked, while someone else commented, “Cute relationship they have,” adding, “Love her and the way you are with her!”