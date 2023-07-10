Harper Beckham celebrates 12th birthday in the most stylish way with David and Victoria: See pics

Victoria and David Beckham are showing how proud they are of their daughter Harper Beckham. The celebrity couple celebrated her 12th birthday in the most stylish way possible at the Prada Caffè in London.

The fashion designer shared a series of photos, including one of the birthday girl posing in front of the Caffè, wearing a sophisticated lavender slip dress, paired with a blue Prada handbag and white Nike sneakers. Harper wore a delicate coin necklace and showed off her white manicured nails.

Harper was also accompanied by her brothers Romeo and Cruz, who were there to sing happy birthday as she posed in front of the red velvet cake at the restaurant. “Happy birthday baby girl!!! Can’t believe Harper Seven is 12 today!!!! We love you sooooo much!! You are our everything xxxxxx,” Victoria wrote, sharing a sweet video that featured photos and videos from her childhood until now.

“The sweetest, kindest soul. Your love and energy is a blessing to everyone lucky enough to know and love you. You are our everything we love you so much,” the proud mom added. Victoria wore an elegant black dress with matching sandals and a belt. She rocked a soft makeup look and wore her hair loose, showing off her look as she posed with Harper.

Eva Longoria also wrote a sweet message for Harper. “Happy birthday my beautiful Harper! Love you so much!” she commented, while Marc Jacobs wrote, “Happy Birthday Harper,” adding a heart emoji.