Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria reunite in France: See pics of their night out!

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria had the best time in France following the highly anticipated Jacquemus fashion show in Versailles. The Hollywood star and the designer were all smiles during a fun outing with a group of friends, including Victoria’s husband David Beckham, and model Isabela Grutman.

The pair were spotted sitting front row at the show and shared a sweet moment after it ended, with Victoria sharing a photo on Instagram Stories, showing the actress hugging her from behind.

Victoria and Eva seemed thrilled to be in Paris again, as the ‘Spice Girls’ alumn documented their night out on Instagram. “Une nuit à Paris. Love u,” she wrote, to which Eva commented, “Love you!”

The group of friends had dinner at the traditional French restaurant Allard and posed for some pics inside and outside of the restaurant. “Best night best dinner best company,” Isabela commented.

Eva previously talked about her incredible friendship with Victoria, revealing that they keep in contact all the time and share an unbreakable bond. “She’s extremely loyal,” the filmmaker said during a recent interview with The Times. “There’s never a moment I can’t call her, that she’s not available, that she’s not flying to see me, or I’m flying to see her. Or I’m raiding her closet. She gives me motherly advice and business advice.”

The star said that Victoria is “the funniest person” and explained that “she’s an introvert, but she’s an extrovert with me. We are inseparable.” The pair met through her ex-husband Tony Parker, who is friends with David Beckham.