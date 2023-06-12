The Beckhams take Japan! David and Victoria travel with Cruz and Harper to Japan

The Beckhams are making the most of summer, and it’s not even here yet! David and Victoria Beckham recently traveled with their son Cruz, 18, and Harper Seven,11, to Japan for a family trip.

On Sunday, the famous soccer player shared a gallery of photos showing their adventures, like delicious meals, riding public transportation, and admiring Japanese temples. “After so long it was so nice to be back in Japan with the family learning about the culture & of course enjoying all the amazing food,” he captioned the post.



Victoria also shared photos from the trip. The fashion designer posted a gallery of photos where she happily played with her husband while enjoying some Japanese alcohol with dinner. They were also taking photos with a digital camera, which she used to show off her flexibility.

It seems like Romeo,20, and Brooklyn Beckham,24, weren’t able to make the trip. However, Brookly and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham were just in London with the family watching the Elton John concert, so they are all getting their share of quality time together.

The Beckhams have continued to prove they are one of the strongest celebrity families. There were rumors for months that there was serious drama between Nicola and Victoria, but they’ve made it clear it’s all love between them, and nothing can break the family apart! We will have to wait and see the next adventure the family has in store.