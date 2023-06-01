Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz open up about anxiety to Selena Gomez: ‘Our little throuple’

Selena Gomez has become fast friends with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. The three celebrity friends are always hanging out and going on adventures together, and during the singer’s ‘Wondermind’ project, which dives into mental health struggles, the pair talked about their experience with anxiety.

The 24-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham revealed that he has “the worst anxiety,” and revealed that Nicola is his “therapist.” He went on to say that “whenever there is something on [his] mind,” he communicates with his wife about it.

“I think we definitely both get anxiety,” Nicola added. “I definitely get anxiety and I think that’s something I really struggle with. I just can’t help reading the comments sometimes on my Instagram or whatever it is. If they comment on my appearance and stuff, that doesn’t bother me. But what really bothers me is when they say something that’s so untruthful and it’s just a blatant lie, and I want to respond and just say like, ‘That’s just not true.’ And I wish they knew the truth. That hurts my feelings, truthfully.”

Selena, who has lived her life in the spotlight from a young age agreed; “Brooklyn’s helped me actually become a little bit more laid back in certain situations,” adding, “I feel lucky to be a part of you guys and our little throuple.”

“People are always gonna say rubbish” Brooklyn said, before sharing how he manages his anxiety. “I like to go on a walk and just clear my head. Or even I love going in the car with Brooklyn and we can just be driving anywhere.”

“I think that therapy is incredible, and I think that whatever form of therapy that helps you is [great],” Nicola said, explaining that what calms her down “a little bit is cooking.”