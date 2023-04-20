Hailey Bieber references Selena Gomez drama, says 2023 has had some of her ‘saddest’ moments

Hailey Bieber has had a tough year. The model shared a lenghty statement on her Instagram, discussing her mental health and how challenging this past year has been. Over the past couple of months, social media has pitted Selena Gomez and Bieber against each other, resulting in a lot of hate from stans and followers.

©Hailey Bieber



A screenshot of Bieber’s Instagram stories

Bieber shared her statement on her Instagram stories. "I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time," begins the post. "But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you're not alone.”

She added a second slide, discussing how important it is to spread positivity and for people to show up for each other. "That being said, let's keep being there for one another. Let's be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers."

"Let's just be there for people.. let's keep showing up for each other even when it's hard. We're better together,” she concluded the post.

Bieber’s post comes after months of drama between herself and Selena Gomez, with social media pitting them against each other and creating a fictional narrative over their relationship. Over the past year, Gomez has reached out to fans and has tried to get them to stop addressing Bieber and to leave her alone. "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," wrote Gomez in a statement.

“This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying,” said Gomez. “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop.” Gomez dated Justin Bieber for some years, resulting in a long and complicated relationship that many fans still hold on to.