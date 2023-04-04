Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty drops new “innovative lip jelly” that nourishes and hydrates

Rare Beauty, the beauty brand founded by our fav Latina actress and singer Selena Gomez, has just dropped an exciting new addition to its makeup line - the Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil. This innovative lip jelly is designed to provide a comfortable, non-sticky layer of color and shine to your lips while providing nourishing hydration.

The star took to her social media to announce the new product’s details and why she loves this sticky, lip-loving gloss. In the caption, she wrote, “I love how comfy it feels.” The post was also welcomed with comments with emojis with heart-eyes 😍 by her friends, Paris Hilton and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

“One swipe and your lips look so full and smooth! I love how easily you can build up the color without it getting sticky.” [Selena Gomez]

Selena Gomez has been actively involved in creating and developing Rare Beauty since its inception. Her vision of creating a brand that empowers is evident in every product launch. Fans of the star are always thrilled to see her making waves in the beauty industry and making a positive impact through her brand. One fan wrote under the announcement post, “Selena stepping into her confident era is top tier.”

©Rare Beauty





Rare Beauty’s new Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil offers a range of benefits that make it a must-have in your beauty routine. This unique gel formula transforms on contact into a tinted oil that provides a comfortable and nourishing layer of color and shines on your lips.

Unlike other lip products that can leave a sticky residue, the Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil glides on smoothly and loves to be layered. You can achieve a slick wash of color with just one swipe or build it up for a bold, juicy pop that lasts all day.

©Rare Beauty





What’s in the product?

The Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil is made with moisturizing jojoba seed oil and antioxidant-rich sunflower seed oil, making it an excellent choice for those who want to keep their lips looking and feeling healthy. Upon application, the jelly texture transforms into a lightweight tinted oil that glides onto the lips effortlessly. And in addition to its hydrating properties, this lip oil gently plumps your lips for a fuller, healthier-looking pout in seconds.

©Rare Beauty





The lip oil comes in eight shades, each inspired by Rare Beauty’s popular Soft Pinch Liquid Blush colors.

The 8 shades included in this line are:

Serenity – warm rose

Affection – muted berry

Happy – cool pink

Joy – muted peach

Delight – rose brown

Hope – nude mauve

Wonder – rose mauve

Honesty – nude brown



With its innovative formula and beautiful range of colors, it is sure to become a staple in many people’s makeup bags. To get one of these 100% cruelty-free vegan lippies go to Sephora, Sephora.com, Sephora at Kohl’s, or the brand’s website, RareBeauty.com.