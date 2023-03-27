Selena Gomez shares a hot throwback photo in a bikini

Selena Gomez is excited for the summer. The singer and actress shared a throwback post, showing her in a colorful bathing suit and with blonde hair.

Gomez shared the photo on Instagram, showing her in a bathing suit as she’s looking at herself in the mirror. The photo shows various beauty products around, and shows her looking stunning with blonde hair and a purple and pink bikini.“TBT to blondie sel. Summers coming! So many exciting things coming!” she captioned the post.

The photo appears to be from the summer of 2021, when Gomez was blonde. It showcases her partnership with La’Mariette, a swimwear shop that Gomez has worked with in the past, including a photoshoot that went viral upon its release. Gomez has been spotted working their swimsuits numerous times in the past, with them appearing in photos and some of her TikToks.

Gomez has currently been all over the news due to a rumored relationship with Zayn Malik. The two were reportedly spotted kissing while out on a dinner date in New York. “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm,” said an eyewitness to Entertainment Tonight. “They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.”

Gomez was previously linked to The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, with the two spotted holding hands and playing bowling in New York. Despite the rumors of romance, Gomez maintained that she was single, sharing funny videos on TikTok and even an Instagram story where she made it clear that she wasn’t dating anyone.