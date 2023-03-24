Selena Gomez asks followers to stop bullying Hailey Bieber

Over the past couple of weeks, the internet has been convinced that the feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber has escalated.

The two have been pitted against each other since 2018, due to their relationship with Justin Bieber. Yesterday, Selena Gomez shared an Instagram story where she discussed Hailey Bieber and the tough moment she was going through, being the target of harassment from thousands of people.

©Selena Gomez



Gomez’s Instagram story

Selena shared a statement on her Instagram stories. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” reads her post. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

The problem began a couple of weeks ago when Hailey and Kylie Jenner were accused of bullying Selena after she shared a funny post about her eyebrows. While the rumor has gained traction, Selena has repeatedly made it clear that there is no fight between the two.

This week, Gomez was reportedly spotted with Zayn Malik, sparking rumors of romance. The two were having dinner together at a restaurant in the city. Selena fans noticed that, recently, she followed Zayn back. She’d been previously linked with Drew Taggart, the singer from The Chainsmokers, although she denied these rumors.