Brooklyn Beckham adds huge tattoo of Nicola Peltz’s face: More than 70

And another one! Brooklyn Beckham is adding more ink to his collection of tattoos, and this time he is honoring his wife Nicola Peltz with a big design. The 24-year-old son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham is known for having around 100 tattoos in total, with around 70 dedicated to Nicola, including her name in cursive on the side of his neck and across his chest, and her eyes on the back of his neck.

During his latest appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, he unveiled a big tattoo of Nicola’s face, located on his arm. Brooklyn proudly showed the new ink and talked with the host about his decision to change his name after marrying the actress.

“It was my idea because I wanted to honor her family’s last name as well, and you know I thought when we have kids I think it’ll be so cute to have little Peltz-Beckham’s running about,‘ he shared, adding that is ready to expand their family when the time comes. “I want as many kids as my wife wants. I want a lot, but it’s obviously up to her.”

The new tattoo on his arm is right next to another tribute to his wife. Brooklyn wanted to have a permanent reminder of his wedding vows. “I promise to be the best partner, the best husband and man and to always take care of you, to make you laugh, feel safe and more importantly loved,” the last paragraph reads. “I can’t wait to live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine.”

The amount of tattoos inspired by Nicola remain unknown, as the list keeps growing. He also has a different design that says “married” and another one that reads, “My life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious.”