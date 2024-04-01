David and Victoria Beckham go on family yacht trip to celebrate Easter

David and Victoria Beckham went all out for Easter. The couple was joined by their kids on a yacht, where they all took photos, danced, and wore matching outfits.

Victoria shared various images showing the family having a great time, including one where they’re all seen enjoying the sun and posing with their bunny ears. The photo shows Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, Cruz, Harper, and a friend of theirs. David is also seen, wearing a bucket hat and some bunny ears on top. The only family member that was missing is Romeo. “Happy Easter!! We love and miss you Romeo Beckham! Kisses from the Beckhams and Peltz Beckhams,” Victoria captioned the post.

More photos show Victoria and Nicola making fun faces for the camera, with Nicola playfully holding on to Victoria’s broken foot. Another photo showed David, Brooklyn, and Cruz, with two of them wearing matching white sweaters that read “Seven,” which is Harper’s second name.

Victoria and David’s song

Victoria also shared a video of herself and David hugging and singing “Islands in the stream,” the song that rapidly became a meme after it was featured in the Netflix documentary “Beckham.” In the film, David and Victoria are seen dancing along to the song, while they discuss their relationship and share their contentment over the place where they’re in right now. “Why I feel happy now is I feel really content now, and I get that sense you feel really content now,” said Victoria in the documentary.

Victoria captioned the video, “Kisses from Miami.” She also tagged Nicola, revealing that she was the one who captured the moment. “Our video girl,” wrote Victoria. “Phenomenal cinematography,” Nicola replied in the comments section.