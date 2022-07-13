Netflix announces David Beckham documentary series

A David Beckham documentary series is in the works! Netflix announced on Wednesday, July 13, that the 47-year-old soccer star will be the “subject of a new multi-part docuseries.”

“I’m excited to confirm that I am partnering with @Netflix on a documentary series about my life and career,” David wrote on his Instagram. “The series will feature unseen archive, untold stories as well as interviews with the people who have been a part of my journey. The series is directed and produced by Academy Award winners @fisherstevens and John Battsek.”

The athlete’s 19-year-old son, Romeo Beckham, showed his support, commenting on the post: “Can’t wait ❤️❤️.” David shares Romeo, in addition to Brooklyn, 23, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11, with his wife, Victoria Beckham.

The forthcoming Netflix series will feature interviews with the dad of four and his family, as well as “never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last forty years.”

According to the streaming giant, the series will “go beyond the shine of stardom to explore Beckham’s humble working class beginnings in East London, and the drive and determination that led him to become one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time.”

A release date has not yet been announced.