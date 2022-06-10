David Beckham talks about his best and worst hairstyles: ‘Probably the Mohawk’

David Beckham is looking back at some of the hairstyles he has rocked during his successful career, and whille some were definitely better than others, the fan-favorite athlete is sharing his thoughts during his recent interview with ‘The Overlap.’

Loading the player...

The soccer star was asked about his most controversial hairstyles, to which he agreed about how it was “probably the Mohawk,” revealing that it only lasted “until the gaffer saw it and he made me shave it in the changing room.”

“The Mohawk and probably the cornrows,” he confessed, explaining that he had them done “in the South of France when I’d had a glass of rosé.”

He also talked about his favorite and most comfortable hairstyle, pointing to his current shaved head. “Apart from this one? I always loved the skinhead because it was easy,” adding, “You didn’t have to do anything with it so I loved the skinhead.”

Beckham says that looking back he may have not made some of the best hairstlye and fashion choices, however he says he always felt that he looked good. “I look back now and I’m not sure but I always felt that I was always wearing the right thing at the time.”

“I just loved fashion,” Beckham admitted. “I loved wearing different things and different clothes and things like that.”