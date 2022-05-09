Loading the player...

How David Beckham got back into training with the help of Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg is known for always being in shape and having a strict workout schedule, lately for his incredible role in ‘Father Stu‘

By Daniel Neira -Miami

David Beckham is getting back into training, focusing on high-intensity interval workouts, after being introduced to the F45 fitness community. The athlete visited the studio and attended a 45-minute class in High Street Kensington, London, alongside members of the gym.

“Health and fitness have always been a big part of my life and, since my days playing football, I have always found I’m at my best when training as part of a team,” the football star explained.

He also described F45 as “a strong community and trainers that help you reach your goals and achieve powerful results,” and revealed he is a fan of the “franchise and training model since being introduced by my friend, Mark Wahlberg.”

Wahlberg is known for always being in shape and having a strict workout schedule, as his Hollywood career also demands him to make some pretty serious fitness sacrifices, lately filming ‘Father Stu,’ explaining how he was able to quickly gain and lose weight for the incredible role.

The training model focuses on fast-paced workouts, helping members get a much-needed workout and an energy boost even if they have a busy schedule.

This means Beckham is officially partnering with F45 with the purpose of expanding their platform and helping more people achieve their health and fitness goals.

“This partnership is an exciting business venture for me also, and I’m looking forward to the journey with F45 as the business continues to expand globally,” David concluded.

