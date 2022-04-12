Mark Wahlberg’s dramatic physical transformation and faith journey in ‘Father Stu’

Mark Wahlberg is opening up about his thoughts on faith, following his involment in the upcoming film Father Stu, acting alongside Mexican actress Teresa Ruiz, featured in exclusive on our digital cover, legendary star Mel Gibson, and actress Jacki Weaver.

The 50-year-old actor discussed his physical transformation for the role of Father Stu, based on a true story, which follows his meaningful spiritual journey, as he navigates personal struggles and health issues.

Wahlberg described this as the most important film of his career, and shared the many ways faith inspires him and his relationship with his wife and children.

Watch the video for the full interview!