Exclusive: Rosalind Ross shares how her directorial debut became a reality in Mark Wahlberg’s passion project

I read an interview where Mark said this film was shot in just 30 days, which sounds so wild. What do you think it was about the cast and crew that made that possible?

Well, I had, you know, remarkably talented and very seasoned actors between Mark, Mel, Jackie Weaver, Malcolm McDowell, Cody Fern, and Teresa Ruiz. Obviously, it was largely, a very prepared and professional cast and a crew that understood the urgency. And also we’re so passionate about the project and committed to the vision and making it come to life. It’s like everybody, I just felt it. You could feel the goodwill on the fence and passion and the excitement of everybody involved. And I’ve gotta say it was such a special thing because I’ve been on a lot of sets, not as a director, or a writer, but, you know, mostly Mel’s sets where he’s acting or directing. And you can feel- there’s a difference in energy from set to set where you can just, it’s hard to put your finger on it, but you can tell when people are really committed and really passionate about what they’re doing, or not. And I felt so fortunate that I had that kinda energy and love and, and goodwill on this set, and you know, everyone rose to the occasion did what needed to be done to make the days and then get it done.