Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz twinning in sheer ensembles: Who wore it best?

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz seem to have grown closer. The fashion designer and the filmmaker have spent some quality time together, most recently ahead of Victoria’s runway show in Paris, where she showcased her latest collection, which included some sheer ensembles.

Despite a rumored feud that took place before Nicola’s wedding with Brooklyn Beckham, the celebrity family are closer than ever. Nicola showed her support for Victoria’s show during Paris Fashion Week, even posing in a mirror selfie with the former Spice Girl.

Nicola wore a semi-sheer dress featuring a high neck, paired with heels and minimal jewelry, while Victoria wore an all-black ensemble and recovered in crutches, following her gym accident. Now the designer is sharing a similar sheer dress on her Instagram account, but this time is she who is modeling the look.

Victoria took to social media to share a selfie wearing a white dress, similar to the one Nicola wore just two weeks ago in Paris. The designer recently talked about her relationship with her daughter-in-law and even hinted at her future as a grandmother.

“I think Nicola’s wonderful,” she said during an interview with Vogue. “And I think that she’s so talented, she’s so passionate about what she does. And she and Brooklyn make each other super happy,” revealing that “as a mother,” that’s all she wants.

“Hopefully one day If I am blessed then that would be wonderful. But we’re not there just yet,” Victoria said to the publication, after being asked if she was ready to become a grandmother. “I don’t think it’s happening just yet,” she insisted.