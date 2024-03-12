David Beckham shared throwback photos of Victoria to mark Mother’s Day in the U.K

England kicked off the Mother’s Day celebrations on Sunday, March 10, and David Beckham took to social media to honor the amazing mothers in his life, including his mom, Sandra Beckham, his wife, Victoria Beckham, and his mother-in-law, Jackie Adams.

“So lucky to have the most amazing Mummy’s in our life’s,” David wrote in the post. “Thank you for everything you do and the love you give to the whole family x We love u so much,” he wrote, tagging Victoria, whom he shares Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12. “HAPPY MOTHERS DAY,” he added with a red heart emoji. The retired soccer star shared throwback photos featuring Victoria and their kids with his fans.

25 years of marriage

David and Victoria will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on July 4. For the retired soccer player, it would be a double celebration. “For me, personally, I am also looking forward to celebrating — it will be 25 years since Manchester United won the treble — including the Champions League, of course! — and Victoria and I will also celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary,” Beckham told PEOPLE. “So lots to look forward to!”

British footballer David Beckham and wife pop star Victoria Beckham attend the MOBO Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on October 6, 1999 in London.

David and Victoria, also known as Posh Spice from the Spice Girls, met for the first time in 1997 at a soccer match in Manchester, England. A year later, they got engaged and finally tied the knot on July 4, 1999. The lavish and grand wedding ceremony occurred at the stunning Luttrellstown Castle, located on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland.

The couple exchanged their vows in the beautiful chapel located within the castle premises. The whole event was a star-studded affair, attended by many famous personalities from the entertainment and sports world. Glimpses of their wedding can be seen in the couple’s Netflix documentary.