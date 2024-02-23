Victoria Beckham x YouTube Fashion & Beauty After Party at London Fashion Week Hosted by Derek Blasberg and David Beckham©GettyImages
Celebrity news

David Beckham reveals Victoria broke her foot in a ‘gym accident’

In an Instagram story, Beckham revealed that Victoria had suffered a ‘clean break’

By Maria Loreto -New York

Victoria Beckham is recovering. Earlier this week, David Beckham shared a photo of her leg and revealed that she’d broken her foot while working out.

RELATED:

Victoria Beckham joins Kate Middleton’s latest fashion trend this holiday season

Nicola Peltz says Brooklyn Beckham ‘wants to be a dad’ following Victoria Beckham’s comments

Victoria Beckham's ankle©David Beckham
Victoria Beckham’s ankle

Beckham shared the update on his Instagram, sharing a photo of Victoria’s leg inside a medical boot. "Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break," he wrote. He also added some emojis of a heart and sad face, and a sticker of Snoopi dressed up as a doctor.

Victoria had previously discussed her injury, revealing it on Valentine’s Day. "Happy Valentine's Day to me..." she wrote, sharing a photo of herself icing her own foot. "Fell over in the gym!!!!!” she wrote, adding a face palm emoji. Beckham reshared the story and asked her a very pressing question. “How big's your toe? WOW. I NEVER NOTICED THAT BEFORE.”

Victoria Beckham’s thoughts on being a grandma

Premiere Of "Lola" - Arrivals©GettyImages
Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham

In a recent interview with Vogue, Victoria discussed her family, including her growing children and their partners. When asked about the thought of having grandchildren, Victoria was surprised. “Oh, Jesus! What?” she said. “I don’t think it’s happening just yet.”

Victoria discussed a conversation she had with Anna Wintour, the editor in chief of Vogue. “The last time I was with Anna, I was like ‘Anna, what do your grandchildren call you?’ and she said to me, ‘Anna.’ And I was like, ‘Well that is very elegant,’ so maybe I’ll take that route,” she continued. “But it’s not happening just yet. But hopefully one day If I am blessed then that would be wonderful. But we’re not there just yet.”

Related Video:

Kim Kardashian reveals what she is looking for in a romantic partner

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more