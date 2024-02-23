David Beckham reveals Victoria broke her foot in a ‘gym accident’

Victoria Beckham is recovering. Earlier this week, David Beckham shared a photo of her leg and revealed that she’d broken her foot while working out.

©David Beckham



Victoria Beckham’s ankle

Beckham shared the update on his Instagram, sharing a photo of Victoria’s leg inside a medical boot. "Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break," he wrote. He also added some emojis of a heart and sad face, and a sticker of Snoopi dressed up as a doctor.

Victoria had previously discussed her injury, revealing it on Valentine’s Day. "Happy Valentine's Day to me..." she wrote, sharing a photo of herself icing her own foot. "Fell over in the gym!!!!!” she wrote, adding a face palm emoji. Beckham reshared the story and asked her a very pressing question. “How big's your toe? WOW. I NEVER NOTICED THAT BEFORE.”

Victoria Beckham’s thoughts on being a grandma

©GettyImages



Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham

In a recent interview with Vogue, Victoria discussed her family, including her growing children and their partners. When asked about the thought of having grandchildren, Victoria was surprised. “Oh, Jesus! What?” she said. “I don’t think it’s happening just yet.”

Victoria discussed a conversation she had with Anna Wintour, the editor in chief of Vogue. “The last time I was with Anna, I was like ‘Anna, what do your grandchildren call you?’ and she said to me, ‘Anna.’ And I was like, ‘Well that is very elegant,’ so maybe I’ll take that route,” she continued. “But it’s not happening just yet. But hopefully one day If I am blessed then that would be wonderful. But we’re not there just yet.”