Victoria Beckham joins Kate Middleton’s latest fashion trend this holiday season

Kate Middleton and Victoria Beckham are both known for having some incredible fashion moments both on and off the red carpet. The Princess of Wales is always showcasing an elegant and sober style, while the former Spice Girl is constantly keeping up with the latest trends and showcasing her sophisticated ensembles.

This time the two powerful women had a twinning moment, wearing a very similar all-white outfit. Attending a carol service at Westminster Abbey, Kate wore a white coat paired with wide-leg trousers and a white sweater blouse underneath. She completed the look with off-white suede stiletto heels, a white bag, and minimal jewelry.

Meanwhile, Victoria was out and about in Miami, attending an exclusive Art Basel event with her closest friends, including Antonela Roccuzzo and Nadia Ferreira. The fashion designer wore a white blazer, wide-leg pants, and a white blouse, accessorizing with a gold belt and a matching watch.

The pair wore their hair in loose waves and rocked similar makeup looks, which included a soft pink lip. This winter ensemble has been described as risky, especially in December when rainy days are known to be more likely.

Victoria documented her outing in Miami, where she promoted her latest collection at The Webster. “So thrilled for my fashion, #VBFragrance and #VBEyewear to be here in Miami,” she wrote on social media, revealing that her white suit is part of her Pre-Spring/Summer 2024 collection. “I’m wearing my #VBSS24 white suit, coming soon to VictoriaBeckham.com and 36 Dover Street!!” she added.