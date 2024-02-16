Victoria Beckham’s thoughts on becoming a grandma and how she wants to be called by her grandkids

Victoria Beckham is opening up about her family life. The fashion designer is known for spending quality time with her husband David Beckham, and her kids, Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper, going on family vacations with them, and most recently welcoming Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz into the family.

During a recent conversation with Vogue, Victoria discussed some of her family dynamics and was asked about her thoughts about possibly becoming a grandmother, now that some of her kids are grown up and have gone public with their romantic partners, including Romeo, who has been dating his girlfriend Mia Regan since 2019.

©GettyImages



Romeo Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham

“Are you excited to be a grandmother?” Victoria was asked, to which she seemed caught off guard by the question. “Oh, Jesus! What?” she responded. “I don’t think it’s happening just yet,” the former Spice Girl said, however, she has thought about it, as she talked about her latest conversation with Anna Wintour about being a grandmother.

“The last time I was with Anna, I was like ‘Anna, what do your grandchildren call you?’ and she said to me, ‘Anna.’ And I was like, ‘Well that is very elegant,’ so maybe I’ll take that route,” Victoria declared. “But it’s not happening just yet,” she repeated, “But hopefully one day If I am blessed then that would be wonderful. But we’re not there just yet,” she concluded.

Victoria was also asked about being a mother-in-law, to which she shared her thoughts about Nicola. “I think Nicola’s wonderful. And I think that she’s so talented, she’s so passionate about what she does. And she and Brooklyn make each other super happy,” revealing that “as a mother,” that’s all she wants.