CELEBRITY TATTOOS

David Beckham’s new tattoo is a tribute to his new life in Miami

The heavily inked star unveiled his latest addition, featuring a micro-realism design.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

David and Victoria Beckham have successfully adapted to their new home in Miami. The soccer star and the fashion designer are spending most of their time in Florida, with David as Inter Miami’s co-owner, and Victoria promoting her upcoming collection while attending exclusive events in the city and making new friends, including Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

The 48-year-old athlete has marked his new life chapter with his family in Miami with new ink, as he is also known for his love for tattoos, apart from his passion for soccer. The heavily inked star unveiled his latest addition to his tattoo collection, featuring a micro-realism design with the words “Miami, freedom to dream.”

©Instagram

The stunning design also includes an eagle on top of the wording. And while it’s unclear when he got it done, as the ink is fully healed now, the sportsman decided to post a close-up of the tattoo after he suffered an injury on his leg following a match with former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Marco Verratti.

Victoria Beckham x YouTube Fashion & Beauty After Party at London Fashion Week Hosted by Derek Blasberg and David Beckham©GettyImages

David recently traveled to Hong Kong to show support for his club during a friendly pre-season match. Meanwhile, Victoria was busy promoting her new watch collection in New York City, celebrating the launch with her friends, including actress Katie Holmes, who posed for photos with the fashion designer during the special event in partnership with Breitling.

“Such an amazing evening celebrating the new Victoria Beckham x @Breitling collection in NYC!!” Victoria wrote on Instagram. “I’m wearing my signature #VBSS24 tailored suit (coming soon!) and B Frame Belt! Kisses,” she added.

