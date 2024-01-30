David and Victoria Beckham recreate viral doc moment for the Super Bowl

David and Victoria Beckham are taking their hilarious and viral dynamic to the Super Bowl. The couple is recreating their viral “Be honest” moment from the “Beckham” documentary for an Uber Eats commercial.

The commercial’s teaser was shared over the past week, and recreates a moment from the succesful Netflix documentary “Beckham” when David interrupts Victoria’s interview to remind her to be honest about her upbringing. The video features the two of them, with Victoria sitting on a couch wearing a t-shirt that reads “My dad had a Rolls Royce” and David peeking inside the room from a corner. “So David and I are going to be featured in a little commercial,” she says. David interrupts with his immortalized words: “Be honest.”

“Okay, it’s a big commercial,” she says, only to get interrupted again. “Tell them what it’s during,” he said.

“David, I’m trying.” She pauses. “It’s during the big baseball game.”

The two then throw various sports names around, clearly having no idea what they’re talking about, and reveal that Jessica Aniston will also be joining them for the ad, probably referring to Jennifer Aniston, but we’ll have to wait and see for that. The full ads premieres on February 11th, in the Super Bowl.

©GettyImages



Victoria and David Beckham

The success and virality of ‘Beckham’ documentary

“Beckham” is a fourt part mini series that debuted last year in Netflix, resulting in many viral moments between David and Victoria. While the “Be honest” moment was a source of much joy on social media, the documentary also prompted the Beckham challenge, where couples test their relationship by dancing in front of their significant other and recording their response. In order to pass the challenge, their partner must also dance with them.