Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick complete the Beckham test with adorable results

Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick have shared another adorable Instagram video. The two shared their own take on the “Beckham test,” a viral trend that popped up following the release of “Beckham,” the Netflix documentary following the life and career of David Beckham, packing many moments between himself and his wife Victoria.

Bacon and Sedgwick shared the clip on Instagram, showing the two doing the dishes as they start to dance along to "Islands in the Stream,” the song performed by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton. "Did we pass the Beckham test?" reads the post’s caption.

The video amassed plenty of likes and comments from followers, including Beckham himself, who gave it his stamp of approval. “Oh you passed with flying colours,” he wrote, adding on a heart and a fire emoji.

Bacon is known for his wholesome social media content, often sharing clips alongside the goats in his farm, sometimes singing to them or hanging out. Him and Sedgwick celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in September of this year. The share two kids, Travis, 34, and Sosie, 31.

What is the Beckham test?

The Beckham test has become a trend on social media, with people recreating one of the most touching moments in the series. In the final episode of the show, Victoria and David are seen dancing spontaneously in the kitchen to Rogers and Parton’s “Islands in the Stream.”

The moment quickly went viral, with people praising the couple’s sweetness and spontaneity. It’s now a viral social media challenge, with one partner starting to dance unprompted while recording their partner’s reaction. In order to pass the test, the partner must also dance along to the song.