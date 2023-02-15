Kevin Bacon shares an anti-Valentine’s Day playlist

Kevin Bacon is known for sharing great music content. Leading up to Valentine’s Day, he decided to do something different, sharing a playlist for people that are not feeling in the mood for romance, flowers, and heartshaped candy.

The post is an Instagram reel and was shared on Monday, when he usually shares his Monday Blues, a set of music recommendations designed to fit the Monday mood. “Love got you down? I’ve got just the thing for those #MondayBlues. Today, I’m spinning a few anti-Valentines songs,” Bacon captioned the post.

“What happens if this day rolls around and everybody’s parading their hearts and flowers and love in front of you, and you don’t have love in your life?” Bacon says to the camera. “This is a special Monday Blues edition for those people who are not in love.” He then recommends a list of songs that deal with heartbreak and with the end of love, or are perfect for people who simply don’t want to be in love, recommending Bob Dylan, Joan Jett, and more, and giving each song his personal endorsement and why they deserve a spot in his playlist.

On Valentine’s Day, Bacon shared a photo alongside Kyra Sedgwick, his longtime partner. The two have been married for over 30 years, and are often touted as one of Hollywood’s coolest couples.

Sedgwick is an actress and director, and has spoken about how supportive Bacon is of her career and her goals. “ It really is amazing that he saw in me something that I just didn’t have the confidence to wrap my arms around,” she said of her experience directing in an interview with Glamour. “It really wouldn’t have happened unless he kept pounding the table. So when the opportunity to direct ‘Story of a Girl’ came up, I raised my hand. It’s been really a life-changer for me. I love it. I feel like it’s something I’ve always been meant to do, and he saw that before I did. I think that’s amazing.”